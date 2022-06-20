Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Agnipath stir: Section 144 imposed, coaching centres shut in 2 Haryana districts
chandigarh news

Agnipath stir: Section 144 imposed, coaching centres shut in 2 Haryana districts

Agnipath protests: Jhajjar deputy commissioner Captain Shakti Singh ordered closure of all private coaching centres, academies till further orders and imposed section 144 in the district.
Protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme with some agitators burning tyres and others squatting on rail tracks in Narwana, blocking the Jind-Bathinda track. (PTI)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 06:31 PM IST
Reported by Sunil Rahar | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Haryana government on Monday ordered the closure of all private coaching institutions in Mahendraharh and Jhajjar districts amid the protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Jhajjar deputy commissioner Captain Shakti Singh ordered closure of all private coaching centres, academies till further orders and imposed section 144 in the district.On Friday, several parts of Haryana witnessed violent protests against the Agnipath scheme. The protesters blocked the Rohtak-Panipat highway in Sonipat and also held protests in Kaithal, Fatehabad and Jind. Mahendergarh has been witness to intense protests against the defence recruitment scheme over the past few days. On Saturday, a police official said some youths set a pick-up van on fire and indulged in vandalism in Mahendergarh.ALSO READ: Many reforms may seem unpleasant, but will take us to new milestones: PM Modi

A railway engineer, whose residential quarters is adjacent to the Mahendergarh railway station, claimed that some protesters forcibly entered his building complex and damaged the office and a generator set.

Glass panes of a showroom were smashed and a few vehicles were also damaged by the protesters, officials said. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had on Friday warned of action against those indulging in violence and damaging public property.ALSO READ: Is Agnipath scheme not an insult to late CDS Rawat? Cong asks Modi govtThe Centre has already made it clear that the Agnipath scheme won't be rolled back. “Why should it be rolled back? It is the only progressive step to making the armed forces young. It is a question of protecting the country,” Lieutenant General Anil Puri, additional secretary, department of military affairs, said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
agnipath agnipath scheme
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP