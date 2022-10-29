‘Agniveer’ recruitment rally flagged off in Ambala

: An Army recruitment rally under the ‘Agniveer’ scheme has begun at Kharga stadium in Ambala Cantonment to enrol eligible recruits into the armed force, according to an official statement on Friday.

The rally was flagged off by Maj Gen Ranjan Mahajan, zonal recruitment officer, Ambala, on Thursday. Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General-Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, had also earlier visited the rally, the army said, adding it would be conducted from October 27 to November 6 at the stadium.

“The rally is for the candidates of Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts of Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh. The categories for enrolment are Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical (All Arms), Agniveer (Technical) (All Arms), Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms), 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms) 8th pass,” the statement added.

The district administration and the police have made special arrangements to facilitate the aspirants visiting Ambala.

