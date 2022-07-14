Agriculture dept flying squad seizes unauthorised pesticides in Bathinda
BATHINDA: A day after it was formed, the flying squad of the agriculture department seized unauthorised bio-stimulants and suspected stocks of pesticides from different places in Bathinda on Wednesday.
Joint director of the department JPS Grewal, who led the team, said seven commercial establishments were inspected and a stock including 2,400kg organic manure, more than 700 litres of humic acid and 190 litres of seaweed was seized.
“These materials lack valid license for sale and thus pose a potential threat to crops if sold to farmers. A complaint has been lodged with the Bathinda police administration for further legal action,” he said. Grewal said the team also detected insecticides from another godown of Bathinda. Samples of all sized items were taken for examination.
On Tuesday, the state agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal constituted a three-member flying squad to launch a drive against drive to weed out spurious farm materials.
After an assessment of the cotton crop in various districts on Tuesday, the minister stated that there had been complaints of the availability of spurious and substandard farm chemicals, seeds and fertilisers.
He stated the government would initiate stern action against the erring persons manufacturing and selling the unauthorised products.
-
Don’t prescribe drugs by brand name, Punjab health minister Jouramajra tells doctors
During Health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra's visit to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), Amritsar, and civil hospital in Tarn Taran to ascertain the shortcomings causing sufferings to patients, the minister said: “Doctors should write name of the salt instead of writing the brand name of drugs.” The minister was accompanied by MLAs Ajay Gupta and Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Health System Corporation MD Neelima, Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh and Tarn Taran SMO Dr Swaranjit Dhawan.
-
4 hurt as police use force on unemployed BEd teachers in Sangrur
Sangrur: Police on Wednesday resorted to mild cane charge when unemployed BEd teachers tried to break barricades installed near chief minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. Four unemployed teachers received minor injuries in the scuffle. They were demanding increase in the posts of master cadre that were advertised by state government in January this year. The government advertised 4,161 posts and the protesters are demanding to increase the number to 9,000.
-
Elaborate arrangements at KV Dham for Sawan
VARANASI Elaborate arrangements have been made at Kashi Vishwanath Dham for the month of Sawan beginning today. The devotees will enter Kashi Vishwanath Dham from the gate facing river Ganga as well as other gates. Red carpet will be rolled out from KV Corridor Gate on Ganga Ghat to Kashi Vishwanath temple. Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal inspected the Kashi Vishwanath Dham gate on Ganga Ghat on Tuesday afternoon.
-
MahaRERA: builder responsible for real estate agent’s promises
Mumbai: In a ruling that could well set a precedent for home owners in the state and lead to greater accountability in the real estate sector, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has held that a builder is responsible for the representations made by a real estate agent to a homebuyer, and cannot renege on it at a later stage. According to the MahaRERA website, the possession date is set for December 2025.
-
‘A lot of debate on Google, Quora over Pythagoras’: Madan Gopal
Karnataka's position papers on the National Education Policy -- every state has to prepare them -- have been in the news for all the wrong reasons -- questioning established science, and making claims not based on science. In an interview, Karnataka's NEP task force head, Madan Gopal, sought to clear the air on the controversies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics