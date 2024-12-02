Menu Explore
AGS golf tournament in Panchkula: Arushi, Radhika emerge overall winners

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 02, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Brig GJ Singh won in the 0-9 handicap category; brig RPS Rai won in the 10-15 handicap category with a score of 76

The Amateur Golfers Society (AGS) organised the 6th edition of its golf tournament at the Panchkula Golf Club on Sunday. IAS officer Anurag Rastogi, additional chief secretary (home and finance), was the chief guest. The tournament saw participation from 104 amateur golfers, including women.

A golfer in action at the Amateur Golfers Society Golf Tournament at the Panchkula Golf Club. (HT Photo)
A golfer in action at the Amateur Golfers Society Golf Tournament at the Panchkula Golf Club. (HT Photo)

Brig GJ Singh won in the 0-9 handicap category. Brig RPS Rai won in the 10-15 handicap category with a score of 76. Col Gopi Singh, with a score of 82, was the 1st runner up. With a score of 76, Sunil Katyal was adjudged the winner in the 16 and above handicap category. With a score of 79 each, SK Goel and AP Singh were the combined 1st runners-up. Among the ladies, the overall winners were Arushi Chawhan and Radhika Verma. The longest drive award was bagged by IPS officer RK Meena.

