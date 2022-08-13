Ahead of CM’s visit on Independence Day in Ludhiana railway police prepares route map, beefs up security

In the wake of Punjab chief minister’s visit to Ludhiana on Independence Day, the Government Railway Police have chalked out a special route plan from Ludhiana railway station to Guru Nanak Stadium to ensure high security.

Since the Ludhiana station is among the vulnerable stations on the radar of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu (founder of banned terror outfit Sikhs for Justice)— who recently threatened to damage the railway property and take down the national flag installed at stations and instead hoist Khalistan flags— security agencies here are leaving no stone unturned to safeguard the station.

According to officers, over 200 cops, including GRP staff, Railway Protection Force (RPF), commisionerate police, along with other security agencies, have been deployed in and around the railway station as the programme will be held at Guru Nanak Stadium, which is near to the station. 30 GRP staff from other districts have been deputed here to guard the station till Independence Day celebrations.

Praveen Kanda, superintendent of police, operations, who has been made in-charge of the security operations at Ludhiana station on August 15, said, “We are fully prepared with plans to avoid any untoward situation or disturbance caused by any anti-social element. Our security will also be deputed near Guru Nanak Stadium. A meeting regarding the same has already been held,” he said.

Another senior officer, on condition of anonymity, shared that the main entry and exit gate to the station would be closed on August 14 and 15. Passengers would have to walk instead of bringing their vehicle inside the station.

“We have deployed armed men at the main gates or the entry points to the station. Moreover, the route leading towards the stadium from the station will be sealed from 8 pm on Sunday till Monday afternoon or after the CM’s function,” a police officer said.

To tighten the security, two quick response teams (QRTs) will be deployed at the station till Independence Day. The places where train coaches are stationed will especially be guarded. The outer areas of the station will be manned by the CIA staff of railway police. Moreover, no passenger would be allowed to wait for the train for more than an hour for security reasons.

A GRP officer in Ludhiana claimed that all the security teams, including dog squad and bomb diffusion squad, have been alerted.

The parking contractor at the station has been warned not to allow parking of any vehicle inside the station without its checking either by the parking staff or police.

Meanwhile, senior police officers including commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, along with other senior officers— deputy commissioner of police (DCP crime) Varinder Brar, additional deputy commissioner police (ADCP crime) Harpal Singh, ADCP-1 Rupinder Kaur Sra and assistant commissioner of police (ACP special branch) Rajesh Sharma, are regularly visiting the station to take stock of security arrangements.

A senior police officer, GRP, said following the orders of the senior officials, strict warnings and special instructions were conveyed to the patrolling parties of the railway police to ensure regular track patrolling at night and avoid any carelessness on duty.

MLA Bagga & DC take stock of Aam Aadmi Clinic to be inaugurated on Aug 15

MLA Ludhiana North Madan Lal Bagga and deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Saturday gave final touches to the arrangements for the inauguration of “Aam Aadmi Clinic” by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on August 15 near Chand Cinema here.

Accompanied by assistant deputy commissioner (ADC, rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal, MLA and DC said all preparations were made at the clinic, including infrastructure, equipment and others, besides appointing staff to run the health facility. They said after presiding over the state-level 75th Independence Day event at Guru Nanak Stadium, CM Bhagwant Mann would dedicate the health facility to the people of state.

The officials also gave necessary directions to officials for ensuring adequate arrangements for the function here. They asked the officials to discharge their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity by meticulously planning and execution.

