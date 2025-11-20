Ahead of foggy season, Mohali DC tells officials to rectify black spots

Deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal on Wednesday expressed concern over the black spots identified on major Mohali roads, noting that these locations pose a serious risk to commuters. The DC also said that all school buses must strictly follow safety norms and warned that any lapse would invite strict action. (HT Photo for representation)

In a special review meeting with the District Transport Department and the District Road Safety Committee at the District Administrative Complex, the DC directed NHAI, GMADA, the Mohali municipal corporation and other concerned departments to rectify all pending black spots on priority to ensure safer travel for the public.

In view of the approaching foggy season, she also instructed officials to install reflectors, warning signage and required road dividers at vulnerable points to minimise the chances of accidents.

While reviewing the report submitted by the traffic police—pertaining to clearing roadside bushes, installing spring cones, rumble strips, traffic light timers, blinkers, zebra crossings, stop lines, speed limit boards and no-parking signage—the DC directed GMADA, the MC and the public works department to implement all recommendations within two weeks and submit an action-taken report.

The DC also said that all school buses must strictly follow safety norms and warned that any lapse would invite strict action. The RTO apprised the meeting that between September and October, a checking drive inspected 40 school buses. Challans were issued to three buses. Separately, the RTO issued challans to 15 buses, while the motor vehicle inspector (MVI) declared 50 buses fit after inspection.

She further directed officials to intensify awareness about the Punjab government’s Good Samaritan (Farishte) Scheme, under which any individual who assists an accident victim by providing immediate help is rewarded ₹2,000 by the government.

The DC instructed departments to expedite the processing of pending applications in hit-and-run cases so that compensation— ₹2 lakh in death cases and ₹50,000 in grievous injury cases—can be released at the earliest.

Additional deputy commissioner (G) Geetika Singh, DSP (traffic) Karnail Singh and senior officers from various departments attended the meeting.