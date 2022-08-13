Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ahead of I-Day, SGPC protests for release of Sikh detenues

Published on Aug 13, 2022 06:45 PM IST
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and other members taking out a protest march from outside Golden Temple to deputy commissioner’s office, seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Donning black turbans and holding placards seeking the release of Sikh detenues, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) staged protests across district headquarters in Punjab and parts of Haryana on Saturday, two days ahead of the country’s 75th Independence Day.

In Amritsar, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, hundreds of members marched from the Golden Temple to the DC office to register their protest. They submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister, via the deputy commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said it is “unfortunate” and “unjust” that Sikhs lodged in jails for over 30 years have not been released.

He said despite written communications seeking appointments with the country’s Prime Minister, home minister and chief ministers over the matter, SGPC has received no response.

“The Constitution of the country gives equal rights to every citizen but depriving Sikh prisoners of their human rights is a violation of it. The Sikh prisoners have served double sentences than life imprisonment, due to which, they have the right to be released,” said Dhami.

