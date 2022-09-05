Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ahead of polls, student leaders seeking political mileage: PU on ongoing protests

Ahead of polls, student leaders seeking political mileage: PU on ongoing protests

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 03:12 AM IST

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections are proposed to be held in September-end, after a two-year hiatus

In a statement, PU said that the students of Girls’ Hostel 4 are sitting on a protest to protest against certain issues they are unhappy about (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With multiple protests cropping on the Panjab University campus over the last few weeks, university officials on Sunday said that each year when the polls are in the offing, student leaders find some grudges to gain political mileage.

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections are proposed to be held in September-end, after a two-year hiatus.

In a statement, PU said that the students of Girls’ Hostel 4 are sitting on a protest to protest against certain issues they are unhappy about. “Such situations are common enough. The committee appointed to look into the dharna is chaired by professor Deepti Gupta, dean, international students. When asked about the situation, professor Gupta said mild disagreement is common within large groups,” varsity said.

It also said it was unfortunate that vested interests play a negative role under these circumstances. “During the student dharna opposite the V-C residence, for instance, instead of contributing positively to the resolve matters, PUTA chose to crib and complain pettily about the obstruction in traffic in the PU residential area,” she added.

