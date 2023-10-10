AI solutions for pharma take centre stage at NIPER’s Chandigarh conference
The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research’s (NIPER) three-day international conference-cum-workshop on Artificial Intelligence Solutions for Pharmaceutical Research and Knowledge commenced on Monday.
The conference, an initiative of the Union ministry of chemicals and fertilisers’ department of pharmaceuticals, aims to foster AI innovations in Pharmaceutical Sciences.
As many as 300 researchers, experts and industry professionals from the field of Artificial Intelligence in drug discovery and development will participate in the event, which was inaugurated at NIPER’s convention centre in Sector 67.
Former Council of Scientific and Industrial Research DG Samir K Brahmachari was the keynote speaker at the inauguration. He spoke on “Healthcare Technologies in the AI Era: Can India Pole Vault with Soft Landing”.
Brahmachari said India can replicate its revolutions in the agri, space and IT industries in healthcare technologies as well, adding that digitisation and AI are game changers for healthcare and India can be in the frontiers of the field.