Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AICC expands Himachal working presidents’ role
chandigarh news

AICC expands Himachal working presidents’ role

As per a notification issued by AICC’s Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla, the working presidents have been assigned various responsibilities keeping in mind the purpose to establish better coordination
Congress workers protesting against the state government on paper leak case outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/Hindustan Times)
Published on May 10, 2022 04:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Congress high command has expanded the roles of the four working presidents appointed in the recent organisational rejig in the Himachal Pradesh unit.

As per a notification issued by AICC’s Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla, the working presidents have been assigned various responsibilities keeping in mind the purpose to establish better coordination in the forthcoming assembly elections.

The working presidents will not only coordinate with AICC, but also help the PCC chief Pratibha Singh.

Former Chamba MLA Harsh Mahajan has been assigned the responsibility of election management, war room, resource management, and logistics, making him the most powerful functionary after PCC chief.

Sujanpur legislator Rajinder Singh Rana will manage the political affairs, media and publicity while Pawan Kajal, who represents Kangra assembly segment, will coordinate with frontal organisations including Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, National Students Union of India (NSUI), Seva Dal and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).

Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar will coordinate with all departments and cells at state level.

Meanwhile, sources said that Pratibha Singh and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri were upset over not being consulted before being assigned the responsibilities to the working presidents.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP