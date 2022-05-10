AICC expands Himachal working presidents’ role

The Congress high command has expanded the roles of the four working presidents appointed in the recent organisational rejig in the Himachal Pradesh unit.

As per a notification issued by AICC’s Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla, the working presidents have been assigned various responsibilities keeping in mind the purpose to establish better coordination in the forthcoming assembly elections.

The working presidents will not only coordinate with AICC, but also help the PCC chief Pratibha Singh.

Former Chamba MLA Harsh Mahajan has been assigned the responsibility of election management, war room, resource management, and logistics, making him the most powerful functionary after PCC chief.

Sujanpur legislator Rajinder Singh Rana will manage the political affairs, media and publicity while Pawan Kajal, who represents Kangra assembly segment, will coordinate with frontal organisations including Mahila Congress, Youth Congress, National Students Union of India (NSUI), Seva Dal and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC).

Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar will coordinate with all departments and cells at state level.

Meanwhile, sources said that Pratibha Singh and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri were upset over not being consulted before being assigned the responsibilities to the working presidents.

