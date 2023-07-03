: All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday slammed the BJP-JJP coalition government for turning a blind eye to the issues of farmers and forcing them to sell their crops below the minimum support price.

Surjewala slams BJP-JJP coalition govt for turning blind eye to farmers’ issues (Sushil Kumar/HT FILE)

Addressing a gathering of farmers at kisan sammelan in Kaithal, Surjewala said that the people of the state, especially the farmers were fed-up with the government and they were waiting for elections to vote out this government from power.

He said that this government has revealed its anti-farmer face on several occasions by imposing its decision on the farmers.

“If the government can turn a blind eye to the bank frauds of thousands of crores, why they cannot announce a loan waiver for farmers,” he added.

Surjewala also slammed the government for forcing the farmers to sell their produce below the minimum support price and imposing GST on the fertilizers and pesticides. He said that all the sections of the society are fed up with this government and they have decided to form a Congress government in 2024.

