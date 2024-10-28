Aide of MP Amritpal, 3 others held in arms and drug smuggling case

Jalandhar commissionerate police on Sunday arrested four persons, including a key aide of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, for their alleged involvement in illegal arms smuggling, drug trafficking, extortion, and other criminal activities. Jalandhar police arrested 4 persons including a PSO of independent MP Amritpal Singh for their involvement in the smuggling of illegal arms, drugs, extortion and others, in Jalandhar on Sunday. (ANI)

The four individuals have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh from Haibowal village in Hoshiarpur, Amritpal’s associate Gurbhej Singh from Gudara village in Ferozepur, Satinder Singh alias Kala from Palahi village in Hoshiarpur, and Bharat alias Bhau from Barar Mohalla in Tarn Taran.

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma said that one Harshdeep Singh, who had been arrested on October 20, was well-acquainted with Lakhwinder, a known drug dealer with multiple criminal cases against him. “Lakhwinder had been supplying drugs to Harshdeep who was also engaged in illegal trading of arms obtained from Gurbhej Singh, a close associate of the MP,” Sharma added.

Gurbhej had been previously incarcerated in Kapurthala jail for the attack on Ajnala police station, where he met Lakhwinder, who was serving time for a murder case.

On Sunday, Gurbhej was brought on production warrant following which the police arrested him after his name cropped up in an arm smuggling racket.

“During preliminary investigation, it was found that Gurbhej was involved in smuggling of illegal arms, drugs, extortion and others,” the police commissioner said.

Both Lakhwinder and Gurbhej were involved in smuggling arms, ammunition, and drugs across the state, Sharma said.

An FIR against the four accused has been registered at New Baradari Police Station in Jalandhar.

Altogeather, ten cartridges of .12-bore, eight cartridges of ,315-bore, and 100 grams of heroin were from the arrested accused, the police said.

“A probe is on,” Sharma said.