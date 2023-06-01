Now, VB arrests Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor in assets case

Mohali : The vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Punjab Police assistant inspector general (AIG) Ashish Kapoor for corruption and allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The VB booked Kapoor and his wife Kamal Kapoor in a corruption case after allegations of acquiring unaccounted assets were proved in an inquiry, according to an official statement.

Kapoor was brought from the Patiala Central Jail, where he was lodged in a bribery case, on a production warrant and was presented in a Mohali court, which sent him to three-day VB remand.

On Tuesday, the Punjab and Haryana high court granted bail to Kapoor in the bribery case.

A VB spokesperson said an FIR dated May 30, 2023, has been registered against Kapoor and his wife under Section 13 (1) (b), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Section 120-B of the IPC at the VB police station, flying squad-1, Mohali.

The spokesperson said during investigation, it was found that between August 1, 2017, and August 31, 2022, the accused acquired unaccounted immovable and movable assets in his and his wife’s name in Chandigarh and Mohali.

The spokesperson said in 2020, Kapoor purchased a plot in Sector 88, Mohali, for ₹90.16 lakh. On the said plot, a luxurious two-storied house with modern amenities was constructed between 2020 and 2022 at an estimated cost of ₹2 crore. Similarly, in 2022, he bought a plot in New Chandigarh, Mohali, for ₹34.13 lakh, besides a three-room flat in Sector 63, Chandigarh, for over ₹2 crore, the spokesperson said.

Kapoor’s wife holds a 1/3 share in a company ‘Laavin Packaging Private Limited’, with an investment of ₹15 lakh. Kapoor had also spent lakhs on foreign trips with his family and led a luxurious lifestyle, the spokesperson said.

During the investigation period, around 10 bank accounts were found in the names of Ashish Kapoor, Ashish Kapoor & Sons, and his wife Kamal Kapoor with deposits totalling around ₹65 lakh, the spokesperson said.

It was found that Kapoor and his wife had a total income of ₹2.44 crore from their known sources, while their total expenditure during the same period amounted to ₹5.6 crore the spokesperson.

On the basis of evidence, the VB registered a corruption case against him and his wife arrested the officer. Further investigation in this case was under progress, the spokesperson added.

