AIIMS, PGIMER faculty rue delay in implementation of rotatory headship

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 05, 2023 01:30 AM IST

The faculty association of AIIMS and PGIMER has been demanding the rotatory headship for over a decade now, the faculty of PGIMER said

The faculty associations of AIIMS, New Delhi, and PGIMER expressed their deep anguish on Thursday over the delay in submission of the report regarding the rotatory headship.

The PGIMER faculty members said the administrative reform of great importance was being delayed time and again due to personal biases of certain individuals. (HT File Photo)
“The union ministry of health had constituted a committee under the chairpersonship of professor Vinod Kumar Paul (member, NITI Aayog) on August 18, 2022 which was to submit its report to the government on the implementation of rotatory headship and other related issues. But even after a lapse of more than six months, this committee has failed to submit its report to the government. The faculty association of AIIMS and PGIMER has been demanding the rotatory headship for over a decade now”, the faculty of PGIMER said.

“In this regard, countless committees have been constituted by the Government of India in the past and almost every committee has recommended its implementation in principle. The implementation and modalities of this administrative reform have been discussed deeply and long and now it is only left to be implemented,” the statement continued

The faculty members said the administrative reform of great importance was being delayed time and again due to personal biases of certain individuals and the failure to take an administrative decision by the authority entrusted with this task.

