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AIP hails sanctioning of historic Machil-Kupwara tunnel

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Saturday celebrated the sanctioning of the historical tunnel between Machil and Kupwara.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 03:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Saturday celebrated the sanctioning of the historical tunnel between Machil and Kupwara.

The AIP said that the visit came in the backdrop of a long-awaited milestone, the sanctioning of a tunnel to Machil, a dream cherished by the people since Independence, now turning into reality under the leadership of Member of Parliament Er Rashid. (PTI File)

The locals welcomed the AIP delegation in Machil, one of the remote areas in north Kashmir which remains cut off with the rest of J&K for five to six months and is located right on the LoC.

The AIP said that the visit came in the backdrop of a long-awaited milestone, the sanctioning of a tunnel to Machil, a dream cherished by the people since Independence, now turning into reality under the leadership of Member of Parliament Er Rashid.

AIP chief spokesman Inam Un Nabi said that despite being lodged in the Tihar jail and attending Parliament under difficult circumstances, even bearing expenses of nearly 1.5 lakh per appearance, Er Rashid has continued to work tirelessly for his constituency. “The approval of the Machil tunnel stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment towards public welfare, even in the face of personal hardship,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / AIP hails sanctioning of historic Machil-Kupwara tunnel
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / AIP hails sanctioning of historic Machil-Kupwara tunnel
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