AIP moves Delhi HC after NIA court rejects Engineer Rashid’s custody parole

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 12, 2025 05:40 AM IST

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that it’s concerning that despite being an elected representative of the people, Engineer Rashid is being denied his fundamental right to represent his constituency in Parliament.

A day after NIA court refused custody parole to Baramulla MP Er Rashid to attend the ongoing session of parliament, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has expressed strong disappointment over the NIA court’s decision and moved the Delhi high court.

A day after NIA court refused custody parole to MP Baramulla Er Rashid to attend the ongoing session of parliament, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has expressed strong disappointment over the NIA court's decision and moved the Delhi high court. (File photo)
A day after NIA court refused custody parole to MP Baramulla Er Rashid to attend the ongoing session of parliament, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has expressed strong disappointment over the NIA court’s decision and moved the Delhi high court. (File photo)

The party has now filed an appeal before the Delhi high court, which is scheduled for a hearing tomorrow before a Division Bench.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that it’s concerning that despite being an elected representative of the people, Engineer Rashid is being denied his fundamental right to represent his constituency in Parliament. “The rejection of custody parole by the NIA court is yet another example of the unjust treatment meted out to him,” he said, adding that AIP remains steadfast in its legal and political battle for Engineer Rashid’s rights. “We have now moved an appeal before the division bench of the Delhi high court, which will hear the matter tomorrow. We hope justice prevails and Er Rashid is allowed to fulfil his constitutional duty.”

Rashid, attended the last session of parliament in February after being granted a two-day custody parole by the Delhi high court.

