AIP moves Delhi HC to secure bail for Er Rashid

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 23, 2025 05:32 AM IST

Baramulla MP was granted interim bail and released on September 11 after five years of incarceration to allow him to campaign for his party in J&K assembly elections and later the bail was extended till October 28 owing to ill health of his father

The Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) moved the Delhi high court to secure bail for its incarcerated supremo and Member of Parliament from Baramulla, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Er Rashid.

Baramulla MP Er Rashid (File)
Baramulla MP Er Rashid (File)

MP Baramulla is currently lodged in Tihar jail. He was granted interim bail and released on September 11 after five years of incarceration to allow him to campaign for his party in J&K assembly elections and later the bail was extended till October 28 owing to ill health of his father. In November MP surrendered before the jail authorities.

After failing to secure bail in Delhi court and now the MP has decided to move to the higher court.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said, “The bail application for Er Rashid has been filed and is listed for hearing in the Delhi HC on January 23. This step is part of our unwavering efforts to ensure justice for our leader, whose prolonged detention raises serious concerns about fairness and due process.”

He said that Baramulla MP has always been a voice for the marginalised and a strong advocate for the democratic aspirations of the people of J&K. “His continued incarceration is deeply concerning and a disservice to the principles of democracy and justice,” he said adding that the AIP leadership urged supporters and well-wishers to remain steadfast and pray for a positive outcome in the upcoming hearing.

The AIP reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing all legal avenues to secure the release of its leader.

