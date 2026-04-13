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AIP welcomes ‘drug-free J&K’ campaign

Chief spokesperson of AIP, Inam Un Nabi said that the launch of the 100-day intensive campaign is a positive step towards addressing a crisis that has deeply affected society.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Sunday welcomed the launch of the “drug-free Jammu & Kashmir” campaign launched by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, terming it a significant and much-needed initiative to combat the growing drug menace in the region.

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Sunday welcomed the launch of the “drug-free Jammu & Kashmir” campaign launched by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, terming it a significant and much-needed initiative to combat the growing drug menace in the region. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Chief spokesperson of AIP, Inam Un Nabi said that the launch of the 100-day intensive campaign is a positive step towards addressing a crisis that has deeply affected society.

“The participation of people from all walks of life sends a strong message that this fight must be collective and sustained,” he said.

Inam Un Nabi further said that drug addiction has emerged as a serious concern in Jammu & Kashmir, affecting thousands of youth and devastating families. “While strict action against drug peddlers is important, equal emphasis must be laid on awareness, rehabilitation and community support. Only a balanced and humane approach can ensure lasting results,” he added, expressing hope that the campaign will bring real change on the ground.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / AIP welcomes ‘drug-free J&K’ campaign
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / AIP welcomes ‘drug-free J&K’ campaign
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