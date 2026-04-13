AIP welcomes ‘drug-free J&K’ campaign

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Sunday welcomed the launch of the “drug-free Jammu & Kashmir” campaign launched by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, terming it a significant and much-needed initiative to combat the growing drug menace in the region.

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Sunday welcomed the launch of the “drug-free Jammu & Kashmir” campaign launched by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, terming it a significant and much-needed initiative to combat the growing drug menace in the region. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

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Chief spokesperson of AIP, Inam Un Nabi said that the launch of the 100-day intensive campaign is a positive step towards addressing a crisis that has deeply affected society.

“The participation of people from all walks of life sends a strong message that this fight must be collective and sustained,” he said.

Inam Un Nabi further said that drug addiction has emerged as a serious concern in Jammu & Kashmir, affecting thousands of youth and devastating families. “While strict action against drug peddlers is important, equal emphasis must be laid on awareness, rehabilitation and community support. Only a balanced and humane approach can ensure lasting results,” he added, expressing hope that the campaign will bring real change on the ground.

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{{^usCountry}} Inam Un Nabi also demanded the establishment of at-least one fully equipped de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in each district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inam Un Nabi also demanded the establishment of at-least one fully equipped de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in each district. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said such centres must have qualified psychiatrists and counsellors, detoxification facilities, in-patient and out-patient care, vocational training and proper follow-up support for reintegration into society. “Without strong rehabilitation infrastructure, we cannot truly win this battle. Saving lives must go hand in hand with enforcement,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said such centres must have qualified psychiatrists and counsellors, detoxification facilities, in-patient and out-patient care, vocational training and proper follow-up support for reintegration into society. “Without strong rehabilitation infrastructure, we cannot truly win this battle. Saving lives must go hand in hand with enforcement,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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