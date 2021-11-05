Air pollution down by 18% in Punjab this Diwali

The air quality index (AQI) in Punjab this Diwali was better than last year with cities across the state recording an 18% reduction in pollutants.

The average AQI of Punjab this Diwali was 268 (poor) as compare to 328 (very poor) in 2020.

Jalandhar worst hit, Patiala shows improvement

According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Jalandhar recorded very poor AQI this time as the ban on firecrackers that was imposed in the district because of poor air quality, went up in smoke with residents flouting it.

Last Diwali, the AQI of Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala remained in the very poor category. However, this Diwali, the AQI of only two cities of Amritsar and Jalandhar was in the very poor category.

The maximum AQI reduction was observed in Patiala by 27.8% and the minimum was observed in Jalandhar by 0.3%). Punjab saw an average AQI reduction of 18.3% as compared to last year.

People adhered to time limit to burst crackers

“People followed the time limit fixed for bursting firecrackers. The PPCB thanks people of Punjab for following the advisory and using green crackers this Diwali, resulting in overall improvement in air quality as compared to last year,” PPCB secretary Krunesh Garg said.

Six stations were set up in the state to observe the Diwali AQI in real time.

The PPCB allowed the window from 8pm to 10pm to burst crackers and urged people to let off only green crackers. There was ban on selling firecrackers in Jalandhar and Mandi Gobindgarh.

City Diwali 2020 AQI value Diwali 2021 AQI %age reduction

Amritsar 386 303 21.5

Jalandhar 328 327 0.3

Ludhiana 376 289 23.1

Khanna 281 227 19.2

Mandi Gobindgarh 262 220 16

Patiala 334 241 27

Average 328 268 18.3