News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Air pollution: Haryana asks DCs to decide on closing schools in NCR districts

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2023 12:36 PM IST

The Haryana government on Monday directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) of districts in the state falling in the National Capital Region (NCR) to decide on closing schools, including private ones, due to pollution that has led to the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorating to the severe category.

Fourteen districts of Haryana fall in the National Capital Region, where the air pollution level was severe.

Fourteen districts of Haryana fall in NCR.

In a letter, the directorate of school education said that the state government has decided that the DCs should assess the situation in their respective districts in view of severe AQI levels and the implementation of GRAP 4 in Delhi-NCR.

Also read: AAP blames Haryana for Delhi’s pollution crisis; says ‘Punjab 500 km away’

The DCs have been directed to decide on the closure or holding of classes in online mode in private and government schools, covering elementary, primary and secondary classes, in the interest of the health and safety of the students.

“The assessment for rural and urban areas of the districts concerned will be carried out separately and necessary measures may be taken accordingly,” the letter said.

On Sunday, the AQI of NCR cities, such as Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind and Kaithal, was in the severe category.

Topics
pollution national capital region
