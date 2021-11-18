Air pollution in Delhi: Haryana shuts down two thermal power plant units, industries

The Haryana government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court (SC) that two units of the Panipat thermal power plant having a total capacity of 450MW have been closed down till November 30 as a measure to control air pollution in the national capital.

As per an affidavit filed by the state government in compliance of the November 15 directions of the apex court, all industries except the ones that have been converted into piped natural gas, compressed natural gas or cleaner fuel have been directed to be closed down till November 30.

Officials said following the Supreme Court’s directions, a meeting of the administrative secretaries of power, environment and climate change, agriculture, transport, urban local bodies, industries, officers of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and deputy commissioners of Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonepat was convened to discuss and firm up measures to curb air pollution in the national capital territory of Delhi.

The state government told the apex court that the agriculture department will issue advertisements in all prominent newspapers and electronic media, requesting the farmers not to burn crop residue in Haryana at least for the next 15 days.

Also, the deputy commissioners of Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonepat have been directed to implement work from home measures in government and private sectors by issuing suitable advisory.

“Further, it was decided that there will be special drives in all national capital region (NCR) districts to check plying of heavy vehicles for carrying stone, construction and demolition material without appropriate cover. Such vehicles will be challaned and not allowed to ply till compliance is made. There will be special drive for implementing 10- and 15-year ban on diesel and petrol vehicles, respectively, in the NCR districts,” the affidavit said.

The state government said the urban local bodies department will constitute teams along with the district administration to check solid-waste burning and violations at construction sites including non-covering of construction material, areas and non-sprinkling of water through anti-smog guns. The department will also use maximum number of machines for sweeping and intensifying sprinkling activities through tankers and anti-smog guns.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas on Tuesday directed the state governments to implement these measures for reducing the air pollution in the national capital.

Some of the measures, as per the Commission, are to remain in force till November 21 when the air quality is likely to improve due to relatively strong winds. However, these measures are also subject to review.

The apex court had on November 15 said the major contributors of air pollution in the national capital region were construction activities, running of non¬essential industries, transport and running of coal-based power plants.

The apex court had also said the affidavits filed in the matter indicate that stubble burning is not responsible for causing air pollution to that extent except for the two months of October and November.

“However, we find that there is a rise in stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana. With a view to avoid air pollution, we direct both the state governments to persuade the farmers not to set fire to stubble at least for a period of two weeks,” the SC bench said.