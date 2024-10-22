Air quality improves in Chandigarh

After falling into the poor category on Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved on Monday, going back into the moderate category. In Panchkula, it was 182 at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board office in Sector 6. On Sunday, AQI had crossed 200 in both Sector 22 and Sector 53, and the AQI had remained poor throughout the day in Sector 53. (HT File)

Average AQI at 7 pm was highest in the Sector 53 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) Sector 53 at 187 followed by 166 at CAAQMS Sector 22 and 126 at CAAQMS Sector 25. In Panchkula, it was 182 at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board office in Sector 6. On Sunday, AQI had crossed 200 in both Sector 22 and Sector 53, and the AQI had remained poor throughout the day in Sector 53.

Meanwhile, temperature continued along similar lines with maximum temperature falling from 33.3°C on Sunday to 32.8°C on Monday, 1.5 degrees above normal. Minimum temperature rose from 18.4°C on Sunday to 18.7°C on Monday, 2.3 degrees above normal.