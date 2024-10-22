Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Air quality improves in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 22, 2024 08:02 AM IST

Average AQI at 7 pm was highest in the Sector 53 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station Sector 53 at 187 followed by 166 at CAAQMS Sector 22 and 126 at CAAQMS Sector 25

After falling into the poor category on Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) improved on Monday, going back into the moderate category.

In Panchkula, it was 182 at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board office in Sector 6. On Sunday, AQI had crossed 200 in both Sector 22 and Sector 53, and the AQI had remained poor throughout the day in Sector 53. (HT File)
In Panchkula, it was 182 at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board office in Sector 6. On Sunday, AQI had crossed 200 in both Sector 22 and Sector 53, and the AQI had remained poor throughout the day in Sector 53. (HT File)

Average AQI at 7 pm was highest in the Sector 53 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) Sector 53 at 187 followed by 166 at CAAQMS Sector 22 and 126 at CAAQMS Sector 25. In Panchkula, it was 182 at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board office in Sector 6. On Sunday, AQI had crossed 200 in both Sector 22 and Sector 53, and the AQI had remained poor throughout the day in Sector 53.

Meanwhile, temperature continued along similar lines with maximum temperature falling from 33.3°C on Sunday to 32.8°C on Monday, 1.5 degrees above normal. Minimum temperature rose from 18.4°C on Sunday to 18.7°C on Monday, 2.3 degrees above normal.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //