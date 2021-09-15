Air quality index: Mohali admn chalks action plan for Dera Bassi

Acting on the directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT) to keep the air quality index of Dera Bassi low, the district administration of Mohali has chalked a plan to remove the town’s tag of non-attainment city (NAC).

Nine cities of Punjab including Dera Bassi were declared NAC by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on the basis of ambient air data for the period of 2011-2015 for not meeting the annual average of 60 µg/m3 for PM10 (particulate matter that is 10 microns or less in diameter).

NGT has taken cognisance of the draft National Clean Air Program and passed directions to Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to prepare action plans for the nine non-attainment cities of Punjab.

In a meeting chaired by additional deputy commissioner (G) Komal Mittal on Monday. “Dera Bassi will soon be equipped with a mechanical sweeping system, water sprinkler, electric vehicles charging stations and electric vehicle based waste collectors,” said Mittal.

She said that the CPCB has identified 94 NACs, which have consistently violated air quality standards throughout the country, and Dera Bassi is one of them. The action plan is already prepared for counter measures in Dera Bassi, in which pollution check centres have already been upgraded and efforts are being made to decongest the vehicular mess on main light points, she added.

Sensitisation of residents underway

Mittal informed that the construction work of two parking zones had already started on tehsil road and adjoining vegetable market of the city. She specifically mentioned that the traffic police strictly monitored the area with a smart CCTV system accustomed with sensing systems. Awareness campaign is already underway in schools and other vulnerable areas to sensitise people about the ill-effects of pollution through online seminars, camps and public meetings.

Emphasising on regular checking of emissions of vehicles, the ADC said that their focus was on electric vehicles in Dera Bassi, and PPCB and RTA secretary were told that some charging infrastructure shall be set up in coordination with prominent industries. She also informed that electric vehicle based waste collectors will also be designated to collect waste from houses in the city.

Instructing the municipal council to buy a mechanical sweeper system at the earliest, she said that these systems will prove beneficial to reduce the air quality index as well as advantageous to making life better. She also directed optimum use of water sprinklers to further improve air quality. Stressing upon controlling burning of municipal solid waste and regular checks.