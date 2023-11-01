Air quality ‘poor’, kids, elderly should avoid venturing out: Patiala health dept

After the air quality deteriorated following an uptick in stubble-burning cases, the Patiala health department on Tuesday issued a health advisory asking children and elderly people to exercise caution before venturing out.

A farmer burns paddy stubble at a field, near Jalandhar on Tuesday. (PTI)

The department has also advised vulnerable people such as people suffering from breathing problems to wear a face mask while going out.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality in Punjab has already deteriorated from ‘moderate’ category to ‘poor’ category following a spike in farm fires over the past few days.

Patiala’s Air Quality Index (AQI), on Tuesday, stood at 248, which falls under the ‘poor’ category.

Until the air quality improves, people should avoid outdoor activities such as walking, cycling, and running, said health officials.

Dr Sumeet Singh, nodal officer, national programme for climate change and human health, said, “Patients suffering from respiratory ailments, children and elderly people are facing breathing difficulties. Pregnant women, children under the age of 14 years and the elderly should take extra precautions in these conditions.”

A number of people are experiencing problems such as sore throat, irritation in the eyes and breathlessness due to smog.

