Airline’s reluctance to share info delays ‘Donkey route’ case probe in Punjab

Chandigarh: The investigation into the alleged human trafficking of Punjabi passengers, who were sent back to India by France from a Nicaragua-bound flight in December, has made little headway as a private airline has dithered from sharing details of tickets bought by them, officials said. A passenger from Nicaragua-bound flight that was grounded in France on suspicion of human trafficking, on December 26.

Punjab police on December 30 set up a special investigation team. The probe has been stymied as one of the major airline firms, which most of these passengers used to reach Dubai from India, has not given details of the transactions, one of the investigators said, declining to be named.

The probe has found that passengers travelled in smaller groups after handing over the entire expenses to particular travel agents, the member of the investigating team said. “While two of the airlines have given details, the third one is yet to reply to our reminders despite repeated requests made to their managers.”

Some of the 200-plus passengers from Punjab went to Dubai from Mumbai, while others took a flight from Delhi.

The SIT headed by police superintendent, investigation, Randhir Kumar, comprises Jasroop Kaur Baath, assistant commissioner of police, Civil Lines, Ludhiana; Balkar Singh Sandhu, deputy superintendent, investigation, Ferozepur; and Dalbir Singh Sidhu, deputy superintendent, Patiala headquarters.

The investigators are also facing difficulties in proceeding further in the case because the victims are not coming forward to register their complaints. “We have contacted more than 150 passengers to come forward to give us details about their journey, but not many are interested,” another SIT member said, seeking anonymity.

“Some fear that they may lose reimbursement of their money, whereas many claim they had genuine documents to travel to Nicaragua for tourist purposes.”

Police have appointed nodal officers in all districts to contact the victims, Kumar said. “We are making our best efforts to reveal the racketeers behind the case.”

Till now, only two complaints have been made. Amritsar Rural Police district have registered first information reports based on the two complaints. In both of the cases, the accused agent has been accused of duping two people of ensuring their entry into the US using a so-called donkey route via Dubai and Nicaragua.

In both cases, registered under sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 13 of Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, the prime suspect in the Nicaragua flight case, travel agent Tarsem Singh, is absconding.

In one complaint, the victim Damanpreet has alleged that Singh took ₹42 lakh and was promised entry into the US.

Out of the 12 people from the district who were part of the fight, only two came forward to register complaints, said Satinder Singh, senior superintendent of police, Amritsar Rural. The agent used to operate his network to send people abroad using illegal methods despite being a proclaimed offender in a similar case four years back in Jalandhar.