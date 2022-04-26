Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AITA National Rankings Championship: Seeds Haralam, Trisubh off to winning starts
AITA National Rankings Championship: Seeds Haralam, Trisubh off to winning starts

Both Haralam and Trisubh eased past their opponents in straight sets to book second-round spots in the AITA National Rankings Championship
Sixth seed Haralam Singh in action at the AITA National Rankings Championship in Zirakpur. (HT Photo)
Sixth seed Haralam Singh in action at the AITA National Rankings Championship in Zirakpur. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Zirakpur

Sixth seed Haralam Singh on Monday raced past Aryan Komandur 6-0,6-1 in the boys’ U14 first-round encounter at the AITA National Rankings Championship, being held at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur.

In other boys’ U14 first-round matches, seventh seed Trishubh Kumar outplayed Mayank Bishnoi 6-2, 6-0. Shaurya Veer Balhara prevailed over Dhruv Beotra 7-5, 6-3, Yogit Raman and Tejas Khosla scored easy straight-set wins over Abhay Veer Balhara and Param Sidana to book their spot in the second round.

Results

Boys’ Under 14 (First Round): Haralam Singh (CH) [6] bt Aryan Komandur (KA) 6-0,6-1, Trishubh Kumar (HR) [7] bt Mayank Bishnoi (HR) 6-2,6-0, Shaurya Veer Balhara (RJ) bt Dhruv Beotra (HR) 7-5,6-3,Yogit Raman (TN) bt Abhay Veer Balhara (RJ) 6-0,6-1, Tejas Khosla (CH)[8] bt Param Sidana (PB) 6-2,6-3,Ojasveer (RJ) bt Amrat Chaudhary (PB) 6-3,1-6,7-5, Ayaan Chandel (CH) bt Aarush Sharma (HR) 6-3,5-7,6-0, Kavin Grover (CH) bt Harmahir Singh (CH) 6-1,6-1, Jaskirat Singh (HR) bt Tanishq Makhija (HR) 7-5, 6-2, Prabhsifat Singh (PB) bt Jageshwar Singh (PB) 6-2,6-3;

Boys’ Under 16 (First Round): Ojasveer (RJ) bt Aryan Bansal (CH) 6-1,6-1,Ruhan Komandur (KA) bt Param Sidana (PB) 6-2,6-0, Ayush Singh (HR) bt Yogit Raman (TN) 7-6(6), 6-3.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
