AITA National Rankings Championship: Seeds Haralam, Trisubh off to winning starts
Sixth seed Haralam Singh on Monday raced past Aryan Komandur 6-0,6-1 in the boys’ U14 first-round encounter at the AITA National Rankings Championship, being held at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur.
In other boys’ U14 first-round matches, seventh seed Trishubh Kumar outplayed Mayank Bishnoi 6-2, 6-0. Shaurya Veer Balhara prevailed over Dhruv Beotra 7-5, 6-3, Yogit Raman and Tejas Khosla scored easy straight-set wins over Abhay Veer Balhara and Param Sidana to book their spot in the second round.
Results
Boys’ Under 14 (First Round): Haralam Singh (CH) [6] bt Aryan Komandur (KA) 6-0,6-1, Trishubh Kumar (HR) [7] bt Mayank Bishnoi (HR) 6-2,6-0, Shaurya Veer Balhara (RJ) bt Dhruv Beotra (HR) 7-5,6-3,Yogit Raman (TN) bt Abhay Veer Balhara (RJ) 6-0,6-1, Tejas Khosla (CH)[8] bt Param Sidana (PB) 6-2,6-3,Ojasveer (RJ) bt Amrat Chaudhary (PB) 6-3,1-6,7-5, Ayaan Chandel (CH) bt Aarush Sharma (HR) 6-3,5-7,6-0, Kavin Grover (CH) bt Harmahir Singh (CH) 6-1,6-1, Jaskirat Singh (HR) bt Tanishq Makhija (HR) 7-5, 6-2, Prabhsifat Singh (PB) bt Jageshwar Singh (PB) 6-2,6-3;
Boys’ Under 16 (First Round): Ojasveer (RJ) bt Aryan Bansal (CH) 6-1,6-1,Ruhan Komandur (KA) bt Param Sidana (PB) 6-2,6-0, Ayush Singh (HR) bt Yogit Raman (TN) 7-6(6), 6-3.
-
I will resign, says Lalu’s son Tej Pratap Yadav. Then a photo with Rabri Devi
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday said he intended to resign from the party, an announcement that is seen as a fallout of allegations by a RJD's youth wing leader Ramraj Yadav, who accused Tej Pratap of thrashing him and using abusive language for Lalu Prasad during the party's inftaar party on April 22.
-
Ludhiana | Traffic, PCR personnel to administer first aid to road mishap victims
In case of a road mishap, instead of waiting for the medical help, the traffic police personnel and PCR motorcycle squads would administer first aid to the victims. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP , Traffic) Saumya Mishra said as many as 100 first aid kits have been distributed among the traffic police personnel. Apart from it, special sessions for providing first aid have also been organised for them.
-
Panjab University senate to consider four agenda items
Blurb: Apex governing body to take up four agenda items for consideration, others for ratification Panjab University senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to consider four and ratify several other agenda items. The senate, in its meeting, will also consider establishing a separate entity (a company under Section (8) of the Companies Act 2013) for the operation and maintenance of the multi-purpose auditorium complex at Sector 25, as per the recommendations of a committee.
-
Reviving beat boxes, drugs top priorities, says new Panchkula commissioner of police
Newly-appointed commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi, on the first day of taking charge, listed revival of the beat-box systems, traffic control and busting nexus of drug peddlers as top priorities. On other top priorities, Qureshi highlighted said drugs, traffic arrangement, crime against women, cyber offences. “The focus will be on controlling drug menace and breaking the backbone by catching the big fishes,” the police chief said.
-
NEP 2020: PU course framework calls for CBCS’ implementation
With an aim to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), Panjab University has formulated a suggestive course framework for its departments. Proposed course framework The proposed framework suggested includes core subjects (face-to-face mode), discipline specific elective subjects (face-to-face or blended), value added courses (minimum 30 hours per semester–any mode), internship/skill-based component (any mode) and research component. The framework also suggests creation of a value-added course basket which can be multi-disciplinary.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics