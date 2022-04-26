AITA National Rankings Championship: Seeds Haralam, Trisubh off to winning starts

Sixth seed Haralam Singh on Monday raced past Aryan Komandur 6-0,6-1 in the boys’ U14 first-round encounter at the AITA National Rankings Championship, being held at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur.

In other boys’ U14 first-round matches, seventh seed Trishubh Kumar outplayed Mayank Bishnoi 6-2, 6-0. Shaurya Veer Balhara prevailed over Dhruv Beotra 7-5, 6-3, Yogit Raman and Tejas Khosla scored easy straight-set wins over Abhay Veer Balhara and Param Sidana to book their spot in the second round.

Results

Boys’ Under 14 (First Round): Haralam Singh (CH) [6] bt Aryan Komandur (KA) 6-0,6-1, Trishubh Kumar (HR) [7] bt Mayank Bishnoi (HR) 6-2,6-0, Shaurya Veer Balhara (RJ) bt Dhruv Beotra (HR) 7-5,6-3,Yogit Raman (TN) bt Abhay Veer Balhara (RJ) 6-0,6-1, Tejas Khosla (CH)[8] bt Param Sidana (PB) 6-2,6-3,Ojasveer (RJ) bt Amrat Chaudhary (PB) 6-3,1-6,7-5, Ayaan Chandel (CH) bt Aarush Sharma (HR) 6-3,5-7,6-0, Kavin Grover (CH) bt Harmahir Singh (CH) 6-1,6-1, Jaskirat Singh (HR) bt Tanishq Makhija (HR) 7-5, 6-2, Prabhsifat Singh (PB) bt Jageshwar Singh (PB) 6-2,6-3;

Boys’ Under 16 (First Round): Ojasveer (RJ) bt Aryan Bansal (CH) 6-1,6-1,Ruhan Komandur (KA) bt Param Sidana (PB) 6-2,6-0, Ayush Singh (HR) bt Yogit Raman (TN) 7-6(6), 6-3.