Ajay Kumar appointed HP Public Service Commission chairman

The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed former Indian Forest Service officer Ajay Kumar as chairman of the state public service commission. Kumar succeeds major general Dharamvir Singh Rana (retd), who completed his term on Monday.

Considered close to central BJP leaders, Ajay Kumar has retired from the post of chief principal conservator. His wife, Savita Sharma, has taken charge as the chief principal conservator.

The state government has appointed Jai Parkash Kalta, a former managing director of the state electricity board, as one of the members of the commission.

The appointment of both Ajay Kumar and Kalta will be for six years or 62 years, whichever is earlier.

Three posts of member had been vacant on the completion of the terms of Mohan Chauhan, Man Singh and Meera Ahluwalia. Two posts of member are still vacant.

It is learnt that at least 10 aspirants, including serving and retired bureaucrats, are vying for the posts.

Rachna Gupta, a member of the commission, was also in the race to become the chairperson.