Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani skip VB hearing

Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani skip VB hearing

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Aug 12, 2023 12:47 AM IST

However, six executive engineers of the public works department (PWD), who were also summoned, appeared before the VB sleuths and were questioned for over two hours

Ajit Group editor-in-chief Barjinder Singh Hamdard and senior IAS officer Vinay Bublani didn’t appear for hearing before the Punjab vigilance bureau on Friday regarding a probe into the alleged misuse of funds during the execution of 315-crore Jang-e-Azadi Memorial in Kartarpur in Jalandhar.

One of the VB officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said IAS officer Vinay Bublani informed the department that he couldn’t appear for the hearing due to a cabinet meeting of the Punjab government.
One of the VB officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said IAS officer Vinay Bublani informed the department that he couldn’t appear for the hearing due to a cabinet meeting of the Punjab government.

However, six executive engineers of the public works department (PWD), who were also summoned, appeared before the VB sleuths and were questioned for over two hours. They were directed to present details of civil and interior work carried out by the department.

One of the VB officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said IAS officer Vinay Bublani informed the department that he couldn’t appear for the hearing due to a cabinet meeting of the Punjab government.

“Hamdard failed to give any suitable reason for his absence. The investigation is still on and we will summon both of them again in the coming days,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the VB will be submitting its reply in the Punjab and Haryana high court on August 16 about the status report of the probe and findings of the investigation to date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out