Ajnala incident: Security arrangements reviewed in Punjab’s Doaba districts

A day after a violent clash with a radical mob in Amritsar’s Ajnala, senior police officials reviewed security arrangements in their districts falling under Doaba region.

The mock drills involving police personnel to tackle any such untoward incidents was carried out in SBS Nagar, Jalandhar commissionerate, Kapurthala and Jalandhar rural. (HT Photo)

The mock drills involving police personnel to tackle any such untoward incidents was carried out in SBS Nagar, Jalandhar commissionerate, Kapurthala and Jalandhar rural.

On Thursday, hundreds of radicals led by Amritpal Singh overpowered police personnel before barging into Ajnala police station to ensure release of one of their associates in a kidnapping and assault case.

Jalandhar’s commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal also honoured Punjab homeguard constable Surjit Singh, who received injuries in the Ajnala clash. He was given a cash prize and appreciation letter.

One of the officials said a detailed meeting was held in which police officials have been directed to ensure security of police stations in their respective jurisdictions.

Chahal said the meeting was held with police personnel on issues concerning Punjab so as to ensure that the police force should not face any issues in dealing such a law and order situation in near future.

“All the available logistics to tackle such situations were inspected and morale of police personnel was boosted so that they are well prepared to deal in such situations,” Chahal said.

Meanwhile, SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police Bhagirath Meena said a well-equipped mock drill was carried in the district on Friday. In Jalandhar rural, the police personnel went through the same drill.

SSP Kapurthala Rajpal Singh Sandhu said the police is always equipped and prepared to face such law and order events. “Such preparedness activities were carried out in the past and will be continued in near future as our main motive is to ensure law and order in the district,” Sandhu said.

