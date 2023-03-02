{Ajnala violence} Arrest Amritpal or face protest, Warring to DGP

Chandigarh :Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday served an ultimatum to director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav to either arrest radical leader Amritpal Singh along with all those guilty of attacking policemen in Ajnala, or his party will be forced to come out on the streets.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

In a letter to the police chief, Warring said that those responsible for the incident were roaming scot-free and cocking a snook at the government and the police. “The incident has shaken the faith and confidence of common Punjabis in this government. They feel that if the police are not safe themselves, how they will protect the common man,” he claimed, demanding immediate action.

On February 23, armed with spears and swords, scores of supporters of Amritpal had clashed with policemen, injuring a few of them, and then laid siege to a police station in Ajnala to demand the release of one of his aides.

Warring said this was something unprecedented and never heard of, pointing out that even during the dark days of terrorism, never did such an incident occur. He said the police never felt so much let down and demoralised even when they were facing the worst type of terrorism in the history of the state.

“Such indifference and inaction at the highest level is not acceptable to us anymore and the reasons for this are best known to you that Amritpal has the audacity to do what he is doing. After all, the policemen who were attacked in Ajnala and suffered injuries are our own people,” he added.

Reminding the DGP of his earlier letter about four months ago regarding the “dangerous activities” of the radical preacher, the Punjab Congress chief said he was spitting venom and is out there to destroy the hard-earned peace of Punjab and its communal harmony. “Neither any note of my letter was taken and nor was any check maintained on his activities. He has now got so emboldened that he had the audacity to lay siege to a police station and attack the policemen,” he wrote.

