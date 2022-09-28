AK-56 rifle, ammunition recovered from border village in Punjab’s Ferozepur

An AK-56 assault rifle and two magazines besides 60 cartridges were recovered from a village in Punjab’s border district of Ferozepur on Wednesday.

Police registered a case against an unidentified person.

A senior police official said: “Today, a farmer, Darbara Singh, went to spray pesticide in his field at Arifke village, 13km from Ferozepur, on the Mallanwala road when he found the rifle and ammunition.”

The farmer informed the police who confiscated the weapon and ammunition. Police sources said that it is likely that the consignment was dropped by a drone near the border fence.

“On Monday night, a drone was spotted coming from Pakistan by personnel of the 116 Battalion of the Border Security Force. The personnel fired at the drone using an INSAS rifle besides using illumination bombs but the efforts to shoot it down remained futile. Arifke is 5km from the India-Pakistan border,” said reports.