Bhagat Singh’s hideout in Ferozepur lies in a shambles

Though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is all set to celebrate the 115th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on Wednesday with much fanfare, the martyr’s hideout in Ferozepur, which was declared a preserved monument in 2015, is crying for attention.

The historical building, located in the heart of Ferozepur town, is in private possession but the government has done precious little for its upkeep.

“The ground floor and the first floor of the building were taken on rent by some private persons. They run a pharmacy on the ground floor, and use the first floor as their residence. Since 1968, this building is under Shri Krishna Bhagati Satsang Trust,” said Harmit Vidharthi, president Klan Peeth, a literary organisation.

Speaking about the historical importance of this building, Rakesh Kumar, a historian and a writer, said, “The building was used by Bhagat Singh and his friends -- Chander Sekhar Azad, Sukhdev, Shiv Verma, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Mahavir Singh and other freedom fighters—as their secret headquarters from August 10, 1928 to February 4, 1929.”

“Bhagat Singh also got his hair trimmed here, to change his appearance,” he added.

Kumar added, “We have been raising the issue of upkeep of the building for the past several years, but it has fallen on deaf ears so far. Our demand is to turn it into a ‘library and museum’ so as to keep the ideology and memory of the legendary icon alive.”

“In 2015, during the Akali-BJP combine’s rule in Punjab, the building was declared a ‘preserved monument’. Ironically, the Akali-BJP combine, Congress governments, and AAP, which has completed six months in power, have done nothing to preserve this historical monument,” said the historian.

Shalinder Laroia, a social activist, said, “We had high hopes from the AAP leadership, as they reignited public sentiment towards Bhagat Singh. But so far, not much has been done.”

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Amrit Singh assured that she will look into the matter and resolve it as early as possible.

When contacted, Punjab tourism and culture department director Karnesh Kumar expressed ignorance over the matter. “I will get the details tomorrow and do the needful,” said the official.

Punjab Chief Minister is scheduled to preside over a three hours long cultural program tomorrow at national martyr memorial, Hussainiwala of martyr Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, 11 km away from Ferozepur but the hideout located in the heart of town is all deprived of attention of the authorities.

Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: CM to visit Khatkar Kalan today

Jalandhar Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann will visit Khatkar Kalan village in SBS Nagar on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The CM will pay homage to Bhagat Singh and his father Kishan Singh at Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Museum and Memorial, Khatkar Kalan. SBS Nagar deputy commissioner NPS Randhawa said foolproof arrangements are in place for making this mega event a success. HTC