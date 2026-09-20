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Akal Takht excommunicates SAD leader Amarjit Singh Chawla, addl head granthi Malkit Singh

Highest Sikh temporal seat bars both for life from Sikh institutions following rape charges and allegations of sending obscene messages.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026, 17:02:19 IST
By Surjit Singh
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Amritsar: Akal Takht excommunicated Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Amarjit Singh Chawla, along with suspended additional head granthi Malkit Singh, from the Khalsa Panth on Sunday.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj along with clergymen pronouncing the decree from the platform of the highest Sikh temporal seat in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj along with clergymen pronouncing the decree from the platform of the highest Sikh temporal seat in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The decision followed an FIR registered on August 21 in which a Bahrain-based woman from Sangrur accused Chawla of raping her at a serai in Anandpur Sahib. The complainant also accused Malkit Singh and an SGPC driver of sending her vulgar messages.

Delivering the decree after a meeting of the Panj Singh Sahiban led by acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, the Sikh clergy stated that the allegations severely hurt community sentiments and compromised the dignity of Sikh institutions.

The decree directs the Sikh community to sever all ties with both individuals and bars them for life from holding positions in Sikh institutions.

Chawla will remain expelled unless he proves his innocence and appears before Akal Takht.

The clergy meeting included Harmandar Sahib granthi Giani Kewal Singh, Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Tek Singh, Akal Takht granthi Giani Gurbakhsheesh Singh, and Bhai Mangal Singh.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

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