Akal Takht jathedar asks SGPC to put up portraits of Sikh separatists

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Saturday asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to put up portraits of Khalistani extremists Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Paramjit Singh Panjwar and Gajinder Singh at the Central Sikh Museum in the Golden Temple complex. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami honouring kin of pro-Khalistan leader Gajinder Singh in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The jathedar was addressing a function organised by the SGPC and the Dal Khalsa at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Baba Gurbaksh Singh near the Golden Temple to pay tributes to leader Gajinder Singh, who led the group that hijacked an Indian Airlines aircraft to Lahore in 1981 for the release of militant Sikh preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale and passed away in Lahore on July 3.

He said the SGPC should display the portraits of the trio in view of their “sacrifices”.

Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) chief Panjwar, one of India’s most wanted criminals, was shot dead in Lahore on May 6, 2023, while Nijjar, a designated terrorist by the Government of India, was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, a month later on June 18, 2023.

Relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar’s killing. India has refuted the charges.

Gajinder Singh spent 14 years in a Pakistani prison for the hijacking on September 29, 1981, and for the release of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was arrested for assassinating Lala Jagat Narain, the founder editor of Hind Samachar Group.

Since his release from Pakistani prison in 1995, Gajinder was living in exile. After the terror attack on Parliament in 2001, the MHA released a list of 20 people to Pakistan for extradition. Gajinder was one of them.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi chief Paramjit Singh Sarna, former SAD (Amritsar) MP Simranjit Singh Mann and leaders of radical Sikh organisations were present on the occasion.

The Akal Takht jathedar honoured the kin of Gajinder Singh on the occasion.