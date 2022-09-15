Akal Takht jathedar raises questions for not making constitutional procedures for his post

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday raised questions for not having any constitutional procedures related to his post. He was speaking during a function organised by Nihang organisations at Akal Takht. The function was organised to mark 200th martyrdom day of Akali Phoola Singh.

“I appeal to the community to save the tradition of their organisations. Today, there is a selfishness in our organisations. Who is fighting for the community? There has only been a fight of taking control of the organisations. 80% complaints being received at the Akal Takht are related to the quarrels for taking control of gurdwara committees. And most of the complaints are pertaining to the foreign countries. Millions of dollars are being spent to fight the cases related to the controlling of the gurdwaras. While embroiling in such activities, these people can easily say that they don’t consider Akal Takht as an authority.”

He said, “I reiterate that why the constitutional procedure of electing Jathedars of Takhts is not being made? Why the interpretation of the rights of the jathedars of Takhts are not being done? What can be the time period of a jathedar? What is the procedure of appointing a jathedar? Why the organisations of the community are not making this constitutional procedure? Many reminders were sent for making such procedures but to no avail. If a jathedar commits any mistake, what should be the procedure to remove him? All these things should be cleared. If a High Court’s judge commits any mistake, the Supreme Court takes a decision because they have a constitutional procedure. It is not a Sessions Court which can pronounce sentence on a High Court’s judge.”

