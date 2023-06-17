Akal Takht jathedar’s installation ceremony to be held on June 22

The installation ceremony of Giani Raghbir Singh, who has been appointed jathedar of Akal Takht by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), will be held on June 22.

A ceremony will be held at Akal Takht Sahib to hand over charge of service as jathedar to Giani Raghbir Singh. (PTI File Photo)

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that a ceremony will be held at 10am at Akal Takht Sahib to hand over charge of service as jathedar to Giani Raghbir Singh, which will be attended by all the Panthic organisations, Nihang Dals, Sikh seminaries and representatives of Sikh groups including Panthic leaders, saints and sangat.

He urged the panthic personalities to attend this ceremony. Meanwhile, SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that preparations are being made by the SGPC for this ceremony, and invitations are being sent by the manager of Golden Temple.

