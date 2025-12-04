Akal Takht jathedar slams fancy-dress events to mark ‘Sahibzadas’ martyrdom day

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday slammed the Punjab child welfare council, affiliated with the Indian child welfare council, for ordering fancy-dress competitions to mark the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas, the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

In a statement, the jathedar said that these events should be cancelled immediately. “It is extremely concerning that both the Centre and Punjab governments show little seriousness or understanding of Sikh principles, sentiments and traditions, resulting in officials of government departments issuing arbitrary and anti-Sikh directives,” jathedar said.

An order dated November 12, recently surfaced online, in which the Punjab child welfare council has instructed all deputy commissioners and presidents of district child welfare councils to organise fancy-dress competitions on themes related to the Sahibzadas, Mata Gujri Kaur and Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

“The government representatives must have the awareness and understanding that all forms of depiction or imitation of Sikh Gurus, their family members, the four Sahibzadas and Sikh martyrs are strictly prohibited, and those violating this principle face legal action,” the jathedar said, instructing SGPC to correspond with the Punjab child welfare council and ensure immediate cancellation of these events.

The jathedar said that while the Centre’s decision to commemorate the Sahibzadas’ martyrdom with a national observance is a welcome step, the day must be officially declared as “Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas”, not “Veer Bal Diwas.”

He directed the SGPC to hold talks with the Centre to ensure that the name is officially changed. Dhami said if the government does not take this matter seriously, it will yield dire consequences.