Op Bluestar anniversary: ‘Akhand path’ starts at Akal Takht

Akhand path (uninterrupted recitation of Guru Granth Sahib) started on Sunday at Akal Takht to mark the 39th Operation Bluestar anniversary falling on Tuesday. To mark anniversary of the operation, a function is held at the highest Sikh temporal seat annually. (HT Photo)

The operation was carried out by the Indian Army, during first week of June 1984 to counter militants led by Damdami Taksal 14th chief Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Building of Akal Takht was damaged by this operation.

To mark anniversary of the operation, a function is held at the highest Sikh temporal seat annually. At the start of the akhand path, functionaries of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee were present. Bhog (concluding ceremony) of the akhand path will be held on June 6 morning. It will be followed by ardas, kirtan and address by the Takht jathedar. Sikh hardliners attend this function in large number.

On the other hand, the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal is also gearing up to mark the anniversary at its headquarter, Gurdwara Gurdarshan Parkash, at Mehta village of Amritsar district. A religious function has been planned here on June 6. Baba Ram Singh-led faction of Taksal is also organising a separate function to mark the anniversary at Sangrawan village near Batala.