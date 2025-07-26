Akal Takht summons Punjab minister Harjot Bains, language dept head over breach of Sikh maryada at martyrdom event

Taking a serious note of the alleged violation of Sikh maryada at an event organised by the Punjab government’s language department to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadar in Srinagar on Thursday, Akal Takht officiating jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj summoned education minister Harjot Singh Bains and language department director Jaswant Singh Zafar. Education minister Harjot Singh Bains posted an apology on X on Saturday afternoon. (HT File)

They have been asked to appear before the five Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy) at Akal Takht on August 1 to present their side.

A video of the event, purportedly showing singer Bir Singh performing on stage and members of the audience breaking into a dance, had sparked outrage, with Sikh bodies stating that the solemn occasion to mark the Guru’s martyrdom had been turned into an entertainment affair by the government.

The jathedar said that it is for the first time in history that an event commemorating the martyrdom Shatabdi (centenary) of a Guru began with songs, dance, and entertainment.

He said singer Bir Singh had appeared before the Akal Takht on Friday and tendered an apology. It will be taken into consideration during the meeting of the five Singh Sahiban.

The jathedar, however, expressed his displeasure over the silence of the minister and the language department director on the issue.

Minister issues apology via X

On Saturday afternoon, however, Bains posted an apology on X: “As a Sikh and a cabinet minister, I seek forgiveness for whatever happened during the event due to an unintentional oversight by the organisers. I am a true and humble Sikh of the Guru. I have been summoned by Akal Takht in this regard… I will present myself barefooted at Akal Takht Sahib and acknowledge my moral responsibility, and will be bound to obey every forthcoming command.”