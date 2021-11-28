Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akali Dal announces 3 more candidates for Punjab assembly polls

Rohit Vohra to contest from Ferozepur, Gur Iqbal Singh Mahal from Qadian and Rajanbir Singh from Sri Hargobindpur, says Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 09:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday announced three more candidates for the upcoming assembly elections scheduled in early 2022.

Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Rohit Vohra will contest from Ferozepur, Gur Iqbal Singh Mahal from Qadian and Rajanbir Singh from Sri Hargobindpur constituencies. All three will be contesting for the first time.

With this, the SAD, which is contesting the polls in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has announced a total of 87 candidates so far.

Also, the party withdrew the candidature of Yunas Mohammad from Malerkotla and fielded Nusrat Ali Khan, a former minister, from the constituency.

In a pre-poll arrangement, the party will be contesting from 97 segments as it has allocated 20 seats to its alliance partner.

It entered into an alliance with BSP after severing two decades old ties with the Bharatiya janata party (BJP) after the central government led by the saffron party enacted three farm laws to which farmers objected and took to agitation. The Centre has withdrawn the three farm laws but agitation by the farmers continues.

The 10 constituencies the SAD to yet to declare its nominees from include Lambi, represented in the assembly by five-time chief minister and party patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and Majitha, the home turf of former minister Bikram Singh Majjthia.

