Akansh Sen murder: HC dismisses plea for CBI probe

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking transfer of the probe into the 2017 murder of Akansh Sen, a relative of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The plea was from Ramanjit Kaur, whose son Balraj Singh Randhawa is an accused in the case and a proclaimed offender. She had approached the high court in 2017.

Randhawa had allegedly crushed Sen under his BMW car after being instigated by Harmehtab Singh Rarewala following a brawl in Sector 9 on February 9, 2017.

As per prosecution, Sen was killed over old enmity.

Rarewala, a grandson of erstwhile PEPSU chief minister Gian Singh Rarewala, was arrested in February 2017 and awarded life sentence by a trial court in November 2019. Randhawa is the son of a former sarpanch of Fatehgarh Sahib.

Rarewala was convicted under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. His appeal against the conviction is pending in high court.

Kaur had submitted that the FIR was registered at the behest of Virbhadra Singh. Her lawyer submitted that her son had gone missing and the police were not finding his whereabouts.

The high court dismissed the plea, observing that in view of the conviction, the court did not find any ground to interfere. Even if the petitioner’s son had gone missing, that may give cause of complaint to her in some different proceedings, but it cannot be made basis for the transfer of probe to CBI at this stage, the court added.