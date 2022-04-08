Akansh Sen murder: HC dismisses plea for CBI probe
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking transfer of the probe into the 2017 murder of Akansh Sen, a relative of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The plea was from Ramanjit Kaur, whose son Balraj Singh Randhawa is an accused in the case and a proclaimed offender. She had approached the high court in 2017.
Randhawa had allegedly crushed Sen under his BMW car after being instigated by Harmehtab Singh Rarewala following a brawl in Sector 9 on February 9, 2017.
As per prosecution, Sen was killed over old enmity.
Rarewala, a grandson of erstwhile PEPSU chief minister Gian Singh Rarewala, was arrested in February 2017 and awarded life sentence by a trial court in November 2019. Randhawa is the son of a former sarpanch of Fatehgarh Sahib.
Rarewala was convicted under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. His appeal against the conviction is pending in high court.
Kaur had submitted that the FIR was registered at the behest of Virbhadra Singh. Her lawyer submitted that her son had gone missing and the police were not finding his whereabouts.
The high court dismissed the plea, observing that in view of the conviction, the court did not find any ground to interfere. Even if the petitioner’s son had gone missing, that may give cause of complaint to her in some different proceedings, but it cannot be made basis for the transfer of probe to CBI at this stage, the court added.
Ludhiana mayor, MC chief for strict action against forest department for ‘damaging’ waterfront project
The Ludhiana municipal corporation and the district forest department have come to loggerheads after the latter demolished the seating area, walking and cycle tracks built within one-metre radius of trees at the Sidhwan Canal waterfront project (phase 1) in Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday. “The walking and cycle tracks have been damaged at multiple points and this has resulted in loss to the public property,” he added.
2 held for theft at Hallomajra house, stealing vehicles
Police arrested two men for allegedly lifting two motorcycles and stealing valuables after breaking into a house in Hallo Majra. The accused, identified as Vikas, 24, of Naya Gaon, and Govinda, 20, of Dhanas, were arrested following a tip off. Police recovered two motorcycles and other stolen articles from their possession. The two arrested have previously been arrested in four cases of burglary, snatching, robbery and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Ambala ex-councillor, son held for attacking police team during raid
Police on Wednesday arrested former Ambala Sadar municipal council independent councillor Rajesh Kumar, 44, and his son Prince, 26, for allegedly attacking a police team conducting a raid at their residence in Cantonment's Deha Colony. Police said following the duo's arrest, the team also seized commercial quantities of drugs from a godown owned by the ex-councillor.
Mother of two commits suicide by hanging herself at Mauli Jagran house
A 32-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house in Sundernagar, Mauli Jagran, on Thursday. Police said the woman, a homemaker, lived with her husband, who has a private job, and two sons, aged 10 and seven. On Thursday, the family had a function on the ground floor of their house. On finding the woman missing, her husband went upstairs and found a room locked from the inside.
J&K: Two hurt in ‘accidental discharge of weapons’ by Army personnel in Handwara
At least two people were injured in an “accidental discharge of weapons” by Army personnel during an altercation with worshippers outside a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara area on Thursday, officials said here. The injured were identified as Abdul Ahad Mir and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi, the officials said, adding that they were rushed to the SKIMS hospital at Soura here. People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti expressed dismay and shock over the incident.
