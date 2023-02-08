Akansh Sen murder: HC grants bail to Harmehtab Rarewala

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday suspended the life sentence of Harmehtab Singh Rarewala, convicted in the Akansh Sen murder case by a district court in November 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rarewala has been allowed to remain on bail pending high court’s decision on his appeal against the sentence.

Sen, a nephew of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha, was run over by a BMW car several times following a brawl in Sector 9 on February 9, 2017.

According to prosecution, accused Balraj Singh Randhawa had crushed Sen under his car after being instigated by Rarewala, who was arrested on February 16, 2017. Randhawa is absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

As per prosecution, Sen was killed over old enmity. While Rarewala is the grandson of erstwhile PEPSU chief minister Gian Singh Rarewala, Randhawa is the son of a former sarpanch of Fatehgarh Sahib.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rarewala was convicted under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and awarded life sentence on November 20, 2019.

Rarewala had appealed against the judgment in January 2020 and the plea seeking suspension of sentence was filed in June 2022. Detailed order of Tuesday’s decision is awaited. “The court has suspended life sentence of Rarewala awarded by a trial court,” confirmed Kanika Ahuja, who appeared for Rarewala with senior advocate Vinod Ghai.