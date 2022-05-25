Alert Chandigarh resident foils snatching bid, two arrested
A Sector -34 resident foiled a snatching bid after managing to latch onto a scooter-borne snatcher’s arm as the latter tried to flee with his mobile phone.
“I bought the phone using my hard-earned money,” said Sagar, the 23-year-old victim who lives in a rented accommodation in Sector 34. The youth, who works at a ply board shop in Phase 7, Mohali, added, “I simply could not lose my mobile phone, which I had purchased on instalments. More than fear of being harmed, it was the fear of losing it that made me take on the accused.”
Eldest of four siblings and his family’s sole breadwinner, Sagar said, “Around 9 pm on May 22, I spotted the two scooter-borne men near the Sector 34-C and 34-D turn while walking back home.” One of the two asked the victim for his phone to make a call, but while Sagar was dialling the number, the accused snatched the phone.
However, an alert Sagar managed to get a hold of the snatcher’s arm as they drove off on the scooter. He latched onto the snatcher for a short distance before the duo lost balance and fell. Sagar, with assistance from a passer-by, managed to remove the two-wheeler’s keys and called the police. The accused, Faiz and Saved, both residents of Sector 45, were handed over to the police. They also impounded the accused’s two-wheeler, bearing an Uttar Pradesh number.
A case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 station on Monday. The accused were produced before court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.
-
Ludhiana logs two fresh Covid cases
Two Covid cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the district's total case count to 1,09,929. While 1,07,636 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. More news in brief Jujhar Group of Companies to hire 1,000 employees Ludhiana Jujhar Group of Companies has announced that they will hire around 1,000 employees from the state within this financial year from across the categories such as technology, sales and marketing.
-
Ludhiana: Couple, aide booked in fake air ticket scam
Seven days after a travel agent threatened to self-immolate at the janata darbar held by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging police inaction, a Ludhiana-based couple and their aide have been booked for selling him 273 fake air tickets. The accused have been identified as Deepak Raj of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road; his wife Saru Singh and their aide Deepak Sharma of Adarsh Nagar, Chandigarh Road.
-
Court acquits two gangsters in SAD councillor’s killing in Amritsar
A local court on Tuesday acquitted two notorious gangsters in the killing of a former Shiromani Akali Dal councillor in Amritsar, observing that the bullet which hit Ginda was not fired from the pistol that was recovered from the accused. Saraj Singh Sandhu alias Saraj Mintu and Sagar alias Boby Malhotra were accused in the case. Punjab Police had announced ₹ 5 lakh reward on Saraj.
-
New incinerators to bolster processing of Chandigarh’s domestic sanitary waste
With an aim to process domestic sanitary waste collected from households at the city's three material recovery facilities (MRF), the municipal corporation will install an incinerator each at the three centres. The incinerators will have a capacity of 400-500 kg each and will cost MC an estimated ₹30 lakh. The MRF centres are located in Industrial Area, Phase 1; 3BRD, Industrial Area, Phase 2, and Sector 25.
-
Ludhiana | PAC members meet forest minister, urge to shift textile park away from Sutlej floodplains
The members of Public Action Committee for Sutlej and Mattewara, along with the members of farmers' unions, on Tuesday met Punjab forest and wildlife preservation minister Lal Chand Kataruchak requesting him to shift the mega textile park site in Kum Kalan area away from Sutlej floodplains.
