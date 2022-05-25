Alert Chandigarh resident foils snatching bid, two arrested

A Sector -34 resident foiled a snatching bid after managing to latch onto a scooter-borne snatcher’s arm as the latter tried to flee with his mobile phone.

“I bought the phone using my hard-earned money,” said Sagar, the 23-year-old victim who lives in a rented accommodation in Sector 34. The youth, who works at a ply board shop in Phase 7, Mohali, added, “I simply could not lose my mobile phone, which I had purchased on instalments. More than fear of being harmed, it was the fear of losing it that made me take on the accused.”

Eldest of four siblings and his family’s sole breadwinner, Sagar said, “Around 9 pm on May 22, I spotted the two scooter-borne men near the Sector 34-C and 34-D turn while walking back home.” One of the two asked the victim for his phone to make a call, but while Sagar was dialling the number, the accused snatched the phone.

However, an alert Sagar managed to get a hold of the snatcher’s arm as they drove off on the scooter. He latched onto the snatcher for a short distance before the duo lost balance and fell. Sagar, with assistance from a passer-by, managed to remove the two-wheeler’s keys and called the police. The accused, Faiz and Saved, both residents of Sector 45, were handed over to the police. They also impounded the accused’s two-wheeler, bearing an Uttar Pradesh number.

A case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 34 station on Monday. The accused were produced before court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON