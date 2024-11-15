All govt houses in Chandigarh to have solar plants by Dec: CREST

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) has stated that the installation of rooftop solar power plants on approximately 1,500 government houses across various sectors in the city will be completed by December 2024. Presently, Chandigarh has an installed rooftop solar capacity of 69 MWp. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

During a review meeting chaired by TC Nautiyal, secretary, Science & Technology & Renewable Energy, UT, the progress of key initiatives, including rooftop solar installations, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and citizen compliance with renewable energy mandates, was assessed.

Navneet Kumar Srivastava, CEO of CREST, informed that the installation work was proceeding at full pace and will cover all feasible government houses within the revised timeline.

Srivastava also highlighted Chandigarh’s significant progress under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The city ranks second among Union Territories in two key metrics: 0.11% of total domestic solar installations relative to connections and 5.49% of installations relative to the total number of registered households.

Under the programme, consumers can avail of a capital subsidy (CFA) of up to ₹78,000 for installations up to 3 kWp, enabling substantial monthly savings on electricity bills.

Srivastava reaffirmed the commitment to meet the Government of India’s targets, with full rooftop solar saturation in government buildings by December 2024 and in the private sector by December 2025. By the end of 2024, Chandigarh is projected to surpass 80 MWp, making significant contributions to its green energy goals.

In addition to solar initiatives, the review focused on sustainable transport. Chandigarh has already operationalised 20 EV charging stations, with 4-5 additional stations expected to be energised next week.

This expansion supports the city’s leadership in EV adoption, boasting a 14.8% EV penetration rate between April and October 2024—the highest among all Indian states and Union territories.

The meeting also addressed several operational challenges, including delays in the installation of net meters, solar user charges for government housing occupants, and the rectification of solar projects affected by theft. Efforts are underway to resolve these issues promptly.