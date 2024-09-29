All permissions, affiliations obtained: Panchkula school to HC

A private school in Panchkula, which was accused of functioning without recognition, has told the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) that it has Central Board of School Education (CBSE) affiliation till March 2029 and permanent recognition status from the Haryana government with effect from April 2021. Acting on the plea, the Punjab and Haryana high court had sought a response from Sky World School, Panchkula, as well as from the government. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sky World School has responded to a plea from Manish Kumar Banger, a Panchkula resident, who had alleged that the school was running Class 9 and Class 10 illegally. Acting on the plea, the HC had sought a response from the school as well as from the government.

In the affidavit filed before the HC, it says till 2016 it was running upto Class 8 and introduced Class 9 and Class 10 after CBSE affiliation. The education department was also intimated about the same. But at that point in time, mandatory no objection certificate was not required from the state, it says adding that the department enabled the data entry of its 9 and 10 classes students on the management information system portal in 2017.

It further says in 2019, it applied to the department for permanent recognition and several reminders were sent to the department in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the process slowed down. Further, in 2020, the CBSE had extended affiliation of schools by one year due to COVID-19. In 2021, the school got both permanent recognition from the education department and affiliation from CBSE, which now stands extended till 2029.

The school claimed that the plea was filed by the petitioner to “tarnish” the image of the school and its management as the school did not yield to his “improper requests”. The school has also denied that his children were forced to leave the school.