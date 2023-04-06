Derabassi kidney transplant racket: Names of 3 more surface during probe

The names of three more facilitators in the alleged kidney transplant racket at Indus International Hospital in Derabassi have come to the fore during probe.

They have been identified as Himanshu, Hassan and Anmol.

Donor Kapil Kumar of Sirsa, who had taken the lid of the racket, said he had got in touch with Himanshu after reading a post on Facebook in which incentives were offered in lieu of O positive blood group.

Himanshu, had allegedly introduced himself as Jasbir, to the donor and spent money on his blood and pre-transplant test.

Himanshu also bore the travel expenses and sent money through UPI for fixing the donor’s broken mobile phones. Thereafter, the donor was called to Derabassi where he met Hassan.

The donor Kapil was kept in a hotel for a few days in February where Hassan and Himanshu persuaded him to donate his kidney.

This led to the entry of recipient Satish Tayal, his son Rohit and nephew Aman. Kapil added that the gang members had introduced him to Abhishek, the transplant coordinator of the hospital, as the pointsperson.

Abhishek further briefed him about the questions to be asked by the screening committee. In the meantime, Anmol from Delhi, prepared a forged identity Aadhar card and voter cards for Kapil, in which the latter was shown as the son of recipient Satish Tayal.

Kapil stated that the gang lifted the pictures off his Facebook account and affixed it on a fake Aadhar card.

Kapil said that the recipient’s son used to keep all the documents and it was never shared with him.

Kapil claimed that Satish had even promised to look after him financially after the transplant operation.

Kapil added that during the time of surgery, Abhishek told him that after a few hours of surgery he would be discharged and lead a normal life.

“However, I was not given the post-transplant treatment due to which I am facing a lot of post-surgical complications,” claimed Kapil.

New facts emerging:

Anomalies were found in the forged Aadhar and voter cards of Kapil and were presented before the hospital-based committee.

In the Aadhar, Kapil, posing as son, was found to be born in 1989, while the recipient Satish Tayal from Sonipat got married in 1991.

It is being investigated how the hospital-based committee which gives approval for transplant overlooked the disparities in the documents.

Kapil claimed that Satish Tayal had saved the situation by saying that it was a clerical mistake. Kapil maintained that he had met transplant surgeon Dr Rajan Sharma only once and nephrologist Dr Narinder Sharma had done the counselling.

Derabassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia, who is part of the three-member SIT investigating the scam, said, “The disparities in the documents have been found in both Aadhar card and voter card and it is part of the record. Further details could not be shared at this point in time as the matter is under investigation.”

The case:

The scam had come to light after donor, Kapil, accused Abhishek of not paying him the promised Rs10 lakh in lieu of his kidney. He had posed as the son of the kidney recipient, Satish Tayal, 53, of Sonepat.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 465 (forgery), 467(forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) and 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 19 and 20 of the Transplantation of Human Organ Act (THOA), was registered on March 18. The accused were arrested on March 19 and sent to judicial custody.

