Alleging abuse by kin, elderly couple ends life in Charkhi Dadri

A 78-year-old man and his 77-year-old wife ended their life in Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, alleging abuse and neglect by their son and other family members.

Badhra police have booked four persons for abetment to suicide and other charges.

As per a police spokesperson the man had called police on 112, informing that he, along with his wife, had consumed poison as they could no longer take the abuse being meted out by their elder son, his wife, deceased younger son’s wife and her alleged lover, who is also the couple’s nephew.

“The man said that his younger son had died six years ago following which the daughter-in-law had started an affair with their nephew and kicked the elderly couple out of the house. Following this the man stayed in an old-age home for two years before moving in with their elder son after the former’s wife fell ill,” said the police spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the elderly man accused his son of giving him rotten food and ill-treating him. The senior citizen added that this prompted the couple to take the extreme step. In the phone call to the police, the elderly man also conveyed that the property in his name is to be given to charity, and strict action should be taken against his son, daughters-in-law and nephew.

Following the phone call, a police team rushed to their house and took the elderly couple to a private hospital in Badhra, from where they were referred to Dadri civil hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Badhra police have booked four persons for abetment to suicide and other charges. No arrest has been made so far.