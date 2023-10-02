Alleging betrayal of residents by BJP, Chandigarh Congress takes out march

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

Members of the Chandigarh Congress, led by former Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, taking out a protest march against the BJP in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Accusing local member of Parliament Kirron Kher and BJP-led Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) of betraying the people of Chandigarh, the Chandigarh Congress on Sunday took out a protest march from Sector 27 to Sector 18.

The march, which was led by former city MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, also saw participation of activists of various social and religious organisations, and shopkeepers.

Addressing the rally, Bansal accused Kher of denying Chandigarh the much-needed Metro Rail that had now led to unmanageable traffic problems in the city. “The city needs to find a permanent solution for its traffic and parking snarls immediately, otherwise its world renowned epithet of “the City Beautiful” could come under a cloud,” he said.

Bansal also accused MC of failing to address issues vital to the healthy development of the city. Accusing the BJP of indulging in rampant corruption and making repeated attempts to weaken democratic institutions by promoting horse-trading in the municipal House, Bansal alleged that the BJP’s anti-people approach and lack of commitment to serve the common man were largely to blame for the steady deterioration of quality of life among city residents.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said the BJP had imposed heavy taxes in the city, which had multiplied the hardships already being faced by people due to nation-wide inflation.

