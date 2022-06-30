Alleging contamination, Sunny Enclave residents seek water sampling

Residents of Sunny Enclave, Zirakpur, urged the municipal council to conduct testing of water being supplied from the tubewell at Preet Colony, after the residents complained of contaminated water.

In a letter to the MC executive officer, resident welfare association president SC Dhall said the residents noticed the presence of fluoride in the water being supplied from Preet Colony, adding, “There is a great risk to the health of senior citizens, ladies and children and men. The groundwater fluoride contamination has increased over the past one decade from the permissible limit so there is urgent need for testing.”

“The situation requires urgent attention from Municipal Council Zirakpur and Pollution Control Board Punjab and Proper Water Management, so as to prevent health risk among the people of the area”, he further said.

Speaking about the same, MC executive officer Jagjit Singh Zirakpur said, “We have received the complaint on Wednesday and we have directed the concerned officers to check the contamination and send the water samples for testing. The problems being faced by the residents will be solved on priority.”